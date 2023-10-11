NYC DSA apologizes for promoting pro-Palestinian rally — but doesn't condemn Hamas

BLM Chicago under fire for pro-Palestine post featuring paragliding terrorist: ‘Disgusting and disgraceful’Mystery man buys 250 plane tickets for Israel-bound IDF reservists at JFK airport: reportsNew York City’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America apologized Tuesday for promoting a pro-Palestinian rally over the weekend after hundreds of Israelis were killed – but refused to directly...
“On Saturday, in anticipation of escalatory violence to come, we tweeted a promotion of a rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine,” part of the NYC DSA statement read. The NYC-DSA called out the “far-right” Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the US for providing military aid to its Jewish ally, while not mentioning Hamas in the latest statement.
More than 1,000 civilians in Israel have been killed so far in the savage assault that included kidnapping women and children and taking them back to the Gaza Strip.in a new statement Tuesday after a growing number of Democrats – including Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams – blasted the protest before it even got underway. headtopics.com
“I condemn any demonstration that does this in the strongest possible terms,” he said in a statement. “We must proceed on the basis of recognizing our shared humanity.”The NYC-DSA also called for a cease-fire between Israel and Palestine after Israel warned of “mighty vengeance” following Hamas’ terror attack.