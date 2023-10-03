NYC college student freed from Dubai days after receiving 1-year prison sentence for touching security guard’s arm

Construction on world’s tallest building resumes after 5-year hiatus

The 21-year-old’s sentence was commuted a day after she was ordered to be jailed for the July incident where she was accused of “assaulting and insulting” a female airport employee. Los Santos confirmed to the CEO she appeared in court and was fingerprinted during the day before she was told to meet police at the airport where she would retrieve her passport and board a plane bound for NYC.Los Santos is “ecstatic to be returning to the US after five months of anguish,” the advocacy group Detained in Dubai said.

While she was checked by airport security, Los Santos was asked to remove a doctor-mandated waist compression suit she needed because of the surgery. While she was checked by airport security, Los Santos was asked to remove a doctor-mandated waist compression suit she needed because of the surgery.

Los Santos leaned over to ask her friend to come help put it on, but while she was doing so, she made contact with one of the female workers. In August, a judge ordered Los Santos to pay a fine 10,000 AED (about $2,700 US) and head home, which is seen as a compensatory payment used to extort tourists for a secondary income. headtopics.com

“We are of course thankful that Elizabeth is on her way home but is that really a happy ending? She should have been home in May,” Stirling added. Company slammed for sub-par retirement party for 42-year employee, co-worker saves the day

Read more:

nypost »

NYC college student sentenced to 1 year in Dubai prison over airport altercation freed, group saysA 21-year-old New York City college student who was recently sentenced to prison time in the United Arab Emirates over an altercation at a Dubai airport has been freed, an advocacy group said.

NYC college student sentenced to 1 year in Dubai prison over airport altercation, group saysA 21-year-old New York City college student has been sentenced to prison time in the United Arab Emirates over an incident at a Dubai airport, an advocacy group said.

NYC college student sentenced to year in Dubai prison after touching airport security guard’s armElizabeth Polanco De Los Santos, 21, was sentenced Monday after spending months trapped in Dubai because of a travel ban.

How a 'new era of landscape' can help NYC confront more frequent, predictable floodingSome areas of Brooklyn and Queens recorded 7-to-8 inches of rain. New York City's sewer system can only handle about 2 inches of rain an hour.

Brittany Mahomes’ pal recaps Taylor Swift weekend in NYC with new photosThe weekend was sparkling and certain members of Chiefs Kingdom will never let it go.

Meet NYC's new Commissioner of Media and EntertainmentWe spoke with Pat Kaufman about her background and coming into the new role amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.