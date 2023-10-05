NYC adds migrants to Staten Island's St. John Villa shelter despite unfavorable court ruling

Don’t believe the ‘rise’ in student test scores — they moved the goalpostsEric Adams’ Mexico trip: Letters to the Editor — Oct. 6, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has continued placing migrants at a controversial facility on Staten Island, after getting a stay of a judge’s order blocking the move.“It’s just disrespectful to the Staten Island community. It’s in your face, inappropriate,” fumed Councilman David Carr Thursday.He said there were 70 to 80 migrants at the St.

City sources said they have bussed migrants to the complex after they were granted a stay of a recent ruling by island state Supreme Court Judge Justice Wayne Ozzie while it is on appeal. “There’s a stay of the judge’s ruling. Let’s be clear on that,” said a city official, who asked their name not be used.“Mayor Adams seems to have no regard for the court or his constituents,” she said. “He just keeps putting citizens of OTHER countries before his own citizens and should stop taking away spaces and resources from hardworking New Yorkers. headtopics.com

Curtis Sliwa, the Guardian Angels co-founder who has spearheaded protests against the migrant move, said, “This expansion of the migrant shelter at St. John Villa Academy violates the spirit of the agreement.”More than 118,400 asylum seekers have arrived in the city since the spring of 2022 and nearly 60,000 are currently in shelters or receiving other services.

Read more:

nypost »

New Yorker beats record for swimming around Staten Island: 'Celebration of the journey'“I had all my hopes and dreams pinned on this day,” Chris Solarz said.

Nearly a third of 2022 shootings occurred on 3% of NYC streetsNearly a third of 2022 shootings occurred on 3% of NYC streets

NYC students improve math, reading scores after ‘realignment to new standards’NYC students improve math, reading scores after ‘realignment to new standards’

'Drunk' NJ woman fired after telling German tourists on NYC-bound train to 'get the f--k out' of US'Drunk' woman chews out German tourists on NYC-bound train before telling them to leave country

A$AP Rocky Carries Pink Tote While Out With Rihanna for His BirthdayThe couple enjoyed dinner at Carbone in NYC.

Here's how to see Pete Davidson live before he hosts 'SNL' premiere“The King of Staten Island” is hosting the SNL season 49 premiere on Oct. 14.