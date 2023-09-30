NY woman who fatally shoved singing coach, age 87, is sentenced to more time in prison than expected

onto a Manhattan sidewalk to six months more in prison than the eight years that had been previously reached in a plea deal.manslaughter
Gustern, whose students included "Blondie" singer Debbie Harry, lay bleeding on a sidewalk. She died five days later. Pazienza, a former event planner originally from Long Island, has been locked up at the city's notoriousjail complex since a judge revoked her bail in May 2022.
, Manhattan state Supreme Court Judge Felicia Mennin said she was unconvinced that the 28-year-old Long Island woman took responsibility for her actions on March 10, 2022, when she pushed the vocal teacher, Barbara Maier Gustern, to the ground.
Pazienza pleaded guilty on Aug. 23. She could have been sentenced to 25 years had she been convicted during a trial.
According to prosecutors, Pazienza attacked Gustern after storming out of a nearby park, where she and her fiance had been eating meals from a food cart.
Gustern had just left her apartment to catch a student’s performance after hosting a rehearsal for a cabaret show, friends told The New York Times.
Gustern’s grandson, A.J. Gustern of Colorado, called Pazienza’s apology “contrived.”
“I curse you, Lauren Pazienza,” he said as he read from a statement in court,. “For the rest of your days, may you be miserable.”
Pazienza encountered Gustern on West 23rd Street and shoved her to the ground in what police called “an unprovoked, senseless attack.”
Gustern worked with singers ranging from the cast members of the 2019 Broadway revival of the musical “Oklahoma!” to experimental theater artist and 2017 MacArthur “genius grant” recipient Taylor Mac, who told the Times she was “one of the great humans that I’ve encountered.”
