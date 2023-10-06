NY man opened fire at candlelight vigil, 'shattered' one victim's femur: prosecutors

3 baby-faced Florida teens arrested for ‘credibly’ threatening to shoot classmates on ‘kill list’Cop union ‘grandma’ accused of running ‘Breaking Bad’-style global fentanyl ring could be snitching on accomplicesA Long Island man opened fired during a candlelight vigil for a motorcycle accident victim — an attack that “severely injured” two mourners, shattering one victim’s femur, prosecutors...

Steven Reid was held without bail Friday after his arraignment on attempted murder in Suffolk County Court for the Jan. 6 shooting in Bellport, where 100 people had gathered to commemorate a man who died in a motorcycle accident just days before, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.He was brought back to the Empire State on Sept. 26 to face prosecution.

According to prosecutors, Reid had gotten into a physical fight with a man at the vigil, pulled out a gun and shot the victim point-blank in the right thigh — shattering his femur — before lodging lower down in his shin. headtopics.com

The victim had to undergo emergency surgery, placing metal rods and pins in his leg, the DA’s office said. Minutes after the first attack, Reid chased a fleeing crowd and opened fire on other mourners, shooting another man at close range with four bullets to his back, shoulder and both legs, prosecutors claim.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney (pictured) announced the indictment of Steven Reid for opening fire on people during candlelight vigil on Long Island this summer.He then continued the rampage, shooting at two women and a 9-year-old boy as they sought refuge at a nearby house, the DA’s office claims. headtopics.com

“This defendant allegedly opened fire on an unsuspecting community gathered to mourn the loss of a loved one,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement Friday. “His alleged actions severely injured two individuals and put countless others in harm’s way. He then fled Suffolk County to try to avoid responsibility for these alleged actions.

