. The deals reportedly run for four years and will expire in time for the league to sell its rights again after the 2027 Women's world Cup.

The value of the deals remains unknown, but reportedly add up to being 10 times larger than the $1.5 million the NWSL previously received from its CBS deal, which also required the league to handle the eight-figure expense of game production. The deals reportedly put the league above the revenue of the Women's Super League in Europe.

The deal is a significant contrast to what the NWSL's male counterpart in the U.S., Major League Soccer, did with its most recent TV rights deal. headtopics.com

For the most part, MLS games can now only be watched through the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, a decision, in addition to the four teams the league has added (Angel City, San Diego Wave, Racing Louisville, Kansas City Current) since 2021. Sportico reports the league is in the process of adding one more expansion team to bring the total to 16.

The Bay Area and Boston teams each came with record expansion fees of $53 million, nearly $20 million more than. Sportico estimates the average NWSL team to now be worth $66 million, the the Los Angeles-based Angel City topping the list at $180 million. headtopics.com

With its new arrangement of television rights, the NWSL figures to see significantly more exposure than its previous era, in which most of its games were restricted to Paramount+ and its championship game once

