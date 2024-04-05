Nvidia to Build $200 Million AI Center in Indonesia

Nvidia will partner with the telecommunications firm Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison for the project expected to bolster local telecommunications infrastructure and digital talent , according to Indonesia 's communication minister. The U.S. tech giant's increased presence in Indonesia represents a broader push into Southeast Asia this year as data demand in the region booms on the back of the growing digital economy.

is planning to build a $200 million artificial intelligence center in Indonesia in partnership with local telco giant Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, as the U.S. tech darling continues its push into Southeast Asia. Budi Arie Setiadi, the new facility will be based in the city of Surakarta in the Central Java province and will bolster local telecommunications infrastructure, human resources, and digital talent.

