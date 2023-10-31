Nvidia's Stock Rally Faces High Expectations Ahead of Q3 Results

Shares of chip maker Nvidia Corp. are up more than 240% this year, helped by this year’s AI boom and record quarterly results. The company, worth around $1.2 trillion now, is big enough that it is expected to be the largest driver of profit growth for the S&P 500 index SPX overall for the third quarter. But to keep that rally going, Nvidia NVDA, which reports third-quarter results on Tuesday, will have to get past some already-lofty expectations. “In... Shares of chip maker Nvidia Corp.
are up more than 240% this year, helped by this year’s AI boom and record quarterly results. The company, worth around $1.2 trillion now, is big enough that it is expected to be the largest driver of profit growth for the S&P 500 index SPX overall for the third quarter. But to keep that rally going, Nvidia NVDA , which reports third-quarter results on Tuesday, will have to get past some already-lofty expectations. “In short, we expect nothing short of another strong quarter for NVDA, but think investors are already expecting this (i.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »