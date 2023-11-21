Nvidia's Earnings Report to Provide Update on AI Progress

It's been a wild few days for the tech community after the firing of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and then his hiring by Microsoft, and ongoing unrest amid the engineers piloting artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Nvidia's earnings, due Tuesday after the closing bell, will be another chapter for the AI world as the company provides a fresh update on the progress it has been making with its AI push, which has lifted the shares up more than 245% this year.

NVIDIA INVESTORS CELEBRATE WINNING WEEK To date, Nvidia has a list of noted U.S. customers, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta and OpenAI, to name a few. FOX Business previews Nvidia's highly anticipated report. Alongside the financial data in Tuesday’s report, Nvidia shareholders will be on the lookout for the company’s next move in the AI sector. Nvidia launched its latest ethernet networking AI platform on Monday, saying it will soon be available through its customers’ Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenov





FoxBusiness » / 🏆 458. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nvidia and 2 Chip Stocks to Buy After Intel’s Earnings BeatIntel's upbeat outlook contains good news for much of the chip industry. Here are three ways to play it.

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Stocks higher on Treasury rebound, Nvidia PC move, Microsoft, General Electric, General Motors earnings -...Stocks higher, Nvidia, Microsoft, General Electric, General Motors

Source: startelegram - 🏆 248. / 63 Read more »

Trading Earnings Season: 3 Steps for Using Earnings ReportsLearn how to trade earnings season, with tips on choosing companies and researching market conditions to establishing a strategy.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

Intel Stock Earnings: INTC rises nearly 10% on earnings surprise, robust Q4 outlookIntel (INTC) stock soared 9.7% mid-session on Friday after the legacy semiconductor company posted earnings nearly double Wall Street’s expectation.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Nvidia shares drop to five-month-low after report of canceled China ordersShares of Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) dropped by nearly 5% to a nearly five-month-low on Tuesday following a report that the artificial intelligence (AI) giant may be forced to cancel up to $5 billion worth of advanced chip orders to China in compliance with new U.S. government restrictions.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

Arm Stock Rallies on Report That Nvidia Could Start Making PC ProcessorsThe stock is up 8.5% in two days

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »