Nurse Accused of Murder and Attempted Murder of Patients

Winston-Salem nurse Johnathan Howard Hayes once said the COVID-19 pandemic taught him always to treat others the way you want to be treated. That was in the spring of 2021 when Hayes’ was nominated to be a Winston-Salem Journal’s Nurse of Distinction. At the time, his wife, Misty Hayes said Hayes always went the extra mile to ensure his patients would be taken care of. “He is the type of nurse that makes patients feel like part of his family.

He always thinks about if that was him, how would he want to be treated as the patient,” Misty Hayes said then. Hayes, now 48, was a nurse in North Carolina for over 20 years. He lived on a quiet street with a large yard on the corner of the block with his wife and her two daughters, whom he adopted as adults. By all appearances, Hayes lived up to his wife’s description of a man who went above and beyond to care for others. Now, he stands accused of murder and attempted murder of patients in a hospital where he worked

United States Headlines Read more: DOTHANEAGLE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WTHRCOM: Teenager Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Incident at Pacers Athletic CenterA 17-year-old from Indianapolis is facing multiple charges, including three counts of attempted murder , after a shooting incident at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield.

Source: WTHRcom | Read more »

HEALTHYWOMEN: Marijke Vroomen Durning: A Nurse Turned Freelance WriterHow do you pause & slow down when stressed? Whether it’s a walk in nature 🌳 or a mini dance party 💃, the only way to fail is to not do it at all. Learn the ways stress affects women & how to manage yours 🧘‍♀️ NationalStressAwarenessDay

Source: HealthyWomen | Read more »

BBCHEALTH: Former Nurse Testifies at Muckamore Abbey Hospital Abuse InquiryChristine Keenan, the first staff member to give evidence at the public inquiry, reveals her experience of being injured multiple times while working at Muckamore Abbey Hospital .

Source: bbchealth | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Secret Service agents protecting Naomi Biden fired shots after attempted vehicle break-inRachel Schilke is a breaking news reporter at the Washington Examiner. Originally from Frankfort, Illinois, she graduated from the University of Iowa in May 2022 and served as a managing editor at the Daily Iowan with a focus on crime and courts and local government. Follow her on X: rachel_schilke.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

NEWSMAX: Secret Service Agents Protecting Biden's Granddaughter Open Fire in Attempted CarjackingSecret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Paul Pelosi Testifies in Assault and Attempted-Kidnapping TrialPaul Pelosi recounts “waking up in a pool of blood” the night he was attacked at his family’s home in San Francisco. The husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and was hospitalized for six days after the attack.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »