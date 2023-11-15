Nurse Accused of Murder and Attempted Murder of Patients

Winston-Salem nurse Johnathan Howard Hayes once said the COVID-19 pandemic taught him always to treat others the way you want to be treated. That was in the spring of 2021 when Hayes’ was nominated to be a Winston-Salem Journal’s Nurse of Distinction. At the time, his wife, Misty Hayes said Hayes always went the extra mile to ensure his patients would be taken care of. “He is the type of nurse that makes patients feel like part of his family.
He always thinks about if that was him, how would he want to be treated as the patient,” Misty Hayes said then. Hayes, now 48, was a nurse in North Carolina for over 20 years. He lived on a quiet street with a large yard on the corner of the block with his wife and her two daughters, whom he adopted as adults. By all appearances, Hayes lived up to his wife’s description of a man who went above and beyond to care for others. Now, he stands accused of murder and attempted murder of patients in a hospital where he worked
United States Headlines
