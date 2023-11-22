Nun's Video of Rescue Dog Attending Chapel Services Goes Viral

Monica Clare, Sister Superior of the Community of St. John Baptist, New Jersey, has captured the attention of millions online after sharing a video of a rescue dog that resides at her Northeastern convent and the sweet relationship the Episcopal nuns there have fostered with the pooch. The nun told Newsweek: 'The sisters got Jennie the convent dog, sometimes referred to as Sister Jennifer, through a local rescue shelter but she was born in North Carolina and her birthday is July 7, 2011.
' Clare's video, which has been viewed over 800,000 times since it was first shared to TikTok on November 16, introduced viewers to 'Sister Jennifer' and her devotion to attending chapel services. The nun revealed in the post that even though the convent runs six chapel services a day, Jennie the rescue dog is always guaranteed to be in attendance at every single one of them. The viral video, which has warmed hearts across the Internet, features footage of Jennie snoozing on blankets and observing guests while watching the convent's daily chapel services from the sideline
