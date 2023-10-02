Numbers drawn for $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot but it is unknown if there is a winner

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Winning Powerball numbers for jackpot worth nearly $1 billion drawn Saturday nightSaturday night's Powerball drawing has taken place. It's the 31st drawing since there was a grand prize winner, and the jackpot is pretty close to $1 billion.

Powerball: Winning numbers drawn for nearly $1 billion jackpotAnother Powerball drawing, another chance at a jackpot that is inching toward a billion dollars.

Winning numbers will be drawn Monday for the $1 billion Powerball jackpotThe third-largest Powerball jackpot in history is on the line Monday night as people across the country have bought their tickets with the hopes of securing the estimated $1.04 billion fortune.

Powerball: Numbers drawn for $1.04B jackpotThis is the first time there have been back-to-back Powerball jackpots topping $1 billion.

Powerball draws number for giant $960 million jackpotThe numbers have been drawn for an estimated $960 million Powerball jackpot

Powerball draws number for giant $960 million jackpotThe numbers have been drawn for an estimated $960 million Powerball jackpot