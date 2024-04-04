'Nudging' Consumers: A Common Marketing Tactic with Risks

A recent study has found that 'nudging' consumers, a common marketing tactic, carries risks. The study highlights the potential negative effects of using subtle persuasion techniques to influence consumer behavior.

While nudging can be effective in promoting certain behaviors, it can also lead to unintended consequences and backlash from consumers. The researchers suggest that marketers should be cautious when employing nudging strategies and consider the ethical implications of their actions.

Nudging Consumers Marketing Risks Persuasion Behavior Study

