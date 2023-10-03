Nudging Ahead

Our society celebrates perseverance and scorns quitting, yet tens of millions of people have quit college. The book "Quit" suggests how to help more students graduate.Many people question the value of college, with some seeing college as simply a means to finding work. A report highlights the benefits of college for health and happiness.Students often quit without us truly understanding why.

Many people question the value of college, with some seeing college as simply a means to finding work. A report highlights the benefits of college for health and happiness.Students often quit without us truly understanding why. Listening with empathy can reveal what core needs of theirs are not being met and how to motivate them to persist.

Ted Lasso always had a folksy lesson to teach us. How Ted motivated his players to seek help and grow can teach us how we do the same for our students.Students perform better when they believe that teachers care about them. Something as simple as a personal email may be enough to show students that you care.

Many college students get lost when denied entry into an exclusive academic pathway. Leveraging automatic enrollment may keep them on the path to a credential and career.

Many college students get lost when denied entry into an exclusive academic pathway. Leveraging automatic enrollment may keep them on the path to a credential and career.Educating incoming students about how each other's different backgrounds will shape their ensuing experience can have a profound impact on students' college life.

Educating incoming students about how each other's different backgrounds will shape their ensuing experience can have a profound impact on students' college life.Wonder how to write more impactful messages that students will read and actually respond to? Here are 3 lessons I've learned to improve student messaging.

Wonder how to write more impactful messages that students will read and actually respond to? Here are 3 lessons I've learned to improve student messaging.Many college students are excited to go home for the holidays. But some face serious threats, if they even have somewhere to go. Colleges must support all students over breaks.

Many college students are excited to go home for the holidays. But some face serious threats, if they even have somewhere to go. Colleges must support all students over breaks.

Expressing gratitude can actually boost our mood, relieve stress, and help students learn more.A new book argues that elite institutions are drivers of residential and educational segregation; several incremental changes may help.Borrowers are excited that some or all of their student debt may be wiped away. But how we discuss loan relief may reinforce the stigma often associated with carrying debt.

Borrowers are excited that some or all of their student debt may be wiped away. But how we discuss loan relief may reinforce the stigma often associated with carrying debt.What happens when you combine two evidence-based educational interventions? New research indicates that growth mindsets and stress reframing create good synergy for students.

What happens when you combine two evidence-based educational interventions? New research indicates that growth mindsets and stress reframing create good synergy for students.We all want struggling students to ask for help, but that can look different depending on the type of help-seeker they are.

We all want struggling students to ask for help, but that can look different depending on the type of help-seeker they are.Deadlines can be a help or a hindrance depending on how they're used. Behavioral science provides important insights in how best to deploy deadlines for achieving our goals.

Deadlines can be a help or a hindrance depending on how they're used. Behavioral science provides important insights in how best to deploy deadlines for achieving our goals.Help students follow through on aspirations to get from high school to college with an evidence-based, five-step procedure for effective planning.

Help students follow through on aspirations to get from high school to college with an evidence-based, five-step procedure for effective planning.The U.S. increasingly needs more nurses and allied health professionals. A new study shows how supportive nudging can help more community college students persist in these fields.

The U.S. increasingly needs more nurses and allied health professionals. A new study shows how supportive nudging can help more community college students persist in these fields.Many of us pursue goals with a backup plan, just in case things go awry. But studies show that backup plans incur costs that must be considered.

Many of us pursue goals with a backup plan, just in case things go awry. But studies show that backup plans incur costs that must be considered.Do educational nudge interventions (e.g., growth mindsets) benefit all students all of the time? New research indicates that students' learning environments have a big part in it.

Do educational nudge interventions (e.g., growth mindsets) benefit all students all of the time? New research indicates that students' learning environments have a big part in it.Nearly 11 percent of U.S. college undergraduates today are single moms. A new pilot program seeks to redesign the college experience so more of them graduate.

Nearly 11 percent of U.S. college undergraduates today are single moms. A new pilot program seeks to redesign the college experience so more of them graduate., is a behavioral researcher and he applies his expertise in behavioral science to develop scalable interventions that improve college student retention.As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.