Nubia Music: A Budget Phone with a Personality

The 2024 Mobile World Congress has now wrapped up, and like every year, we’ve seen some interesting new announcements. One that came across my feed is called the “ Nubia Music ”, and even if it doesn’t sound like the name of a smartphone, it is indeed a €150 budget phone Europeans will be able to buy starting this April. The Nubia Music proves smartphones with a personality are still exciting - at least to me - the cool kid who rocked a Nokia XpressMusic in 5th grade.

Kids, Nokia was basically Apple, but before the iPhone existed. The Nubia Music comes with two important features, which might be the only two reasons it exists - the first one is actually not one but two headphone jacks for listening to music throughThe $150 Nubia Music has a “loud” design and a speaker “6x louder” than that of your iPhone/Galaxy Kids, wired headphones are like AirPods but with wires that hang from the bottom, and plug into your phone. They were used as torture devices in the the early 2000

Nubia Music Budget Phone Smartphone Headphone Jacks Design Mobile World Congress

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nothing Phone (2a) vs Nothing Phone (2): the who's who of the budget worldPreslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Don’t buy an Android phone before the Nothing Phone 3 comes outThe Nothing Phone 3 is reportedly coming soon, featuring a flagship Snapdragon chip and a price that might be too good to pass up.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Another Nothing Phone (2a) update is here and it makes flagship Nothing Phone (2) users madSebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Nothing Phone (2a) review: is this going to be the king of budget phones?Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Nothing Phone 2a review: Unique on a budgetThe Nothing Phone 2a brings the charm of other Nothing phones to a lower price point. But does it cut too many corners?

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

The best budget Android phone for 2024Sam Rutherford has been covering tech since 2013 when he started at Tom’s Guide and Laptop Mag. In 2017, he joined Gizmodo before moving to Engadget in 2022. He has reviewed hundreds of phones and laptops while also covering a wide range of other devices including VR headsets, cameras, cars and more.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »