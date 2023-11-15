NTSB Team to Investigate Deadly Ohio Highway Crash Involving Charter Bus

A National Transportation Safety Board team was planning to start work Wednesday at the scene of a deadly highway crash in Ohio involving a charter bus filled with high school students that left six people dead and 18 injured. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said the team would be looking for cameras and other evidence from the five vehicles involved in Tuesday's crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Licking County, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) east of Columbus.

Homendy said the team will likely be in the area for five to seven days and a preliminary report would likely be issued within the next few weeks. Homendy said there was “conflicting information” about the sequence of events that lead to the chain-reaction crash, which also involved an SUV and a semitruck. The Pioneer Trails charter bus was carrying students and chaperones from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District in eastern Ohio. Three passengers on the bus, which was carrying a driver and 54 students and chaperones, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Ohio State Highway Patrol sai

