NTSB Investigates Fatal Bus Crash in Ohio

An NTSB spokesperson said the team will likely be in the area for five to seven days and a preliminary report would likely be issued within the next few weeks. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said the team would be looking for cameras and other evidence from the five vehicles involved in Tuesday's crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Licking County, about 26 miles east of Columbus.

Homendy said the team will likely be in the area for five to seven days and a preliminary report would likely be issued within the next few weeks. Homendy said there was “conflicting information” about the sequence of events that led to the chain-reaction crash, which also involved an SUV and a semitruck. The Pioneer Trails charter bus was carrying students and chaperones from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District in eastern Ohio. Three passengers on the bus, which was carrying a driver and 54 students and chaperones, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. They were identified as John W. Mosely, 18, of Mineral City; Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar; and Katelyn N

