NTSB chair says new locomotive camera rule is flawed because it excludes freight railroads

FILE - Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the night before burn in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.

The Federal Railroad Administration didn’t respond directly to the criticism of the rule requiring cameras showing both the train crew’s actions and a view from the front of passenger trains. FRA spokesman Warren Flatau said freight railroads weren’t addressed because a 2015 law Congress passed only required regulators to establish a rule for passenger railroads.

The cameras are less common on smaller railroads. A spokeswoman for the American Short Line and Railroad Association said only a few short-line railroads have them and most of those are only outward-facing cameras. headtopics.com

Investigators determined that the Metrolink engineer was sending and receiving text messages on his cell phone before the crash, and he ran a red signal light before slamming into the Union Pacific freight train.that might have prevented it — something that took more than a decade and roughly $15 billion to complete. And regulators banned cell phone use by train operators.

“While video recorders cannot directly prevent accidents, they help maintain a higher standard of safety,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. “In addition, these devices play a vital role in post-accident investigations, providing valuable evidence that helps us understand the circumstances leading to the accident and take appropriate action to prevent similar accidents in the future. headtopics.com

Pilot confusion preceded collision that killed 2 pilots at Reno Air Races, NTSB saysA preliminary investigation suggests there was confusion among pilots just before a fatal mid-air collision at the National Championship Air Races last month but sheds little light on why.

A train has derailed in India killing at least 1 passenger and injuring 30 othersA government official says a passenger train has derailed in eastern India, killing at least one person and injuring 30 others. Manish Kumar, a Bihar state official, said Wednesday the injured were rushed to hospital and rescue work was in progress though hampered by darkness.