NSX Community Mourns the Loss of Chris Cutler in Fatal Crash

NSX owner and community member Chris Cutler died in an early morning crash on Monday. Cutler was driving a 2001 Honda S2000, but it's unclear what caused the accident. The NSX community is mourning the loss of the DIY enthusiast who received fame for his custom NSX trailer and camper. Chris Cutler was renowned as an avid NSX enthusiast, a skilled DIYer, and a devoted dog lover. Years ago, his custom-crafted NSX trailer and roof tent set the internet ablaze.

Tragically, he passed away in the early hours of Monday morning on April 1, following a crash involving a Honda S2000. Police responded to the scene around 1:20 am on I-91 South, just north of exit 13, where they discovered the car had collided with a guardrail before veering down an embankment, as reported by WTNH. Emergency responders swiftly transported Cutler to the hospital, but sadly, he did not survive. The cause of the crash remains unclear, and as of this writing, police have not disclosed further detail

