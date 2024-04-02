Head Topics

NREL Releases Request for Proposals to Support Community Decarbonization Strategies

Energy News

NREL has announced a program to support communities in developing tailored decarbonization strategies. The program offers funding, technical assistance, and peer learning opportunities to selected teams comprising local governments, electric utilities, and community-based organizations.

NREL has released a Request for Proposals to support communities in developing decarbonization strategies. The program aims to help local governments, electric utilities, and community-based organizations achieve their clean energy goals.

The selected teams will receive funding, technical assistance, and peer learning opportunities from DOE's national laboratories.

