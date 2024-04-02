NREL Releases Request for Proposals to Support Community Decarbonization Strategies

NREL has released a Request for Proposals to support communities in developing decarbonization strategies. The program aims to help local governments, electric utilities, and community-based organizations achieve their clean energy goals.

The selected teams will receive funding, technical assistance, and peer learning opportunities from DOE's national laboratories.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Press Releases — Cleantech News ReleasesCatch the latest cleantech press releases from around the world. Don't miss what's happening in e-mobility, solar, wind, geothermal, batteries, AI, and other topics advancing the cleantech revolution.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

NREL’s Rail Optimization Software Is Putting Freight Electrification on the Fast TrackClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Katrina vanden Heuvel: Foreign Policy Undermines Best Proposals in Biden’s SOTUThere won\'t be 'a transformative domestic policy without a change in our foreign policy,' says The Nation\'s publisher.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Is President Biden on the right track with his business and billionaire tax increase proposals?President Biden introduced several plans at the State of the Union targeting big businesses and the wealthiest Americans

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Miss Manners: I keep stumbling into proposalsLetter writer has stumbled upon a public proposal twice now.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Thirteen Proposals Now Petitioning for Colorado's November BallotOnly one measure has qualified so far, but around a dozen initiatives are still collecting signatures.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »