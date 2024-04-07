NPR Host Linda Holmes on the Intersection of Pop Culture Criticism and Novel Writing

NPR host Linda Holmes explains how her work as a professional pop culture critic impacts her work as a novelist, and vice versa. In the interview, Linda explains how she started her career practicing law in Minnesota before she pivoted to TV criticism. She also talks about how NPR came to take pop culture seriously, how her work as a critic informs her writing (and vice versa), and how she has gotten much better at coming up with titles for her novels.

After the interview, Ronald and co-host Isaac Butler talk about how they handle criticism of their work. In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Linda discusses her favorite TV show and one of her main philosophies when it comes to pop culture criticism. If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Working. Sign up now at slate.com/workingplus to help support our work

NPR Linda Holmes Pop Culture Critic Novelist TV Criticism Writing Titles Interview Slate Plus Favorite TV Show

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Slate / 🏆 716. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Judge Rejects Red States’ Challenge of Biden Admin Asylum ProgramSee multiple perspectives from Just The News, Reuters, and NPR (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Plans to Buy TikTokSee multiple perspectives from CNBC, Washington Examiner, and NPR (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

The Political Nature of Biden’s Rhetoric on U.S. SteelSee multiple perspectives from MarketWatch, Wall Street Journal (Opinion), and NPR (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

UK Court Delays Ruling On Julian Assange’s Extradition To The USSee multiple perspectives from CNBC, NPR (Online News), and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

California Judge Recommends Disbarment Of Pro-Trump Attorney John EastmanTom Dreisbach is a correspondent on NPR's Investigations team focusing on breaking news stories.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

A Strong Earthquake Rocks Taiwan, Collapsing Buildings And Causing A TsunamiEmily Feng is an international correspondent for NPR covering China, Taiwan and beyond.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »