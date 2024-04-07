NPR Host Linda Holmes on the Intersection of Pop Culture Criticism and Novel Writing

NPR host Linda Holmes explains how her work as a professional pop culture critic impacts her work as a novelist, and vice versa. In the interview, Linda explains how she started her career practicing law in Minnesota before she pivoted to TV criticism. She also talks about how NPR came to take pop culture seriously, how her work as a critic informs her writing (and vice versa), and how she has gotten much better at coming up with titles for her novels.
After the interview, Ronald and co-host Isaac Butler talk about how they handle criticism of their work. In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Linda discusses her favorite TV show and one of her main philosophies when it comes to pop culture criticism. If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Working. Sign up now at slate.com/workingplus to help support our work
