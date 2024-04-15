NPR CEO's Social Media Posts Resurface Amid Bias Accusations

FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio stands on North Capitol Street on April 15, 2013, in Washington. A series of social media posts by NPR CEO Katherine Maher are resurfacing as the organization continues to defend itself against accusations of bias in its reporting.a scathing editorial accusing the organization of “telling listeners how to think” through an “absence of viewpoint diversity .
Social media users then began to delve into Maher’s history and are now crying foul over the number of perceived partisan posts previously made by her.In May of that year, during the height of the George Floyd protests, Maher also described looting as “counterproductive,” but“it’s hard to be mad about protests not prioritizing the private property of a system of oppression founded on treating people’s ancestors as private property.
Maher, who stepped into the role of CEO in March, has never held a position in journalism prior to her gig at NPR, according to her LinkedIn. She also lists being a member of the Biden administration’s State Department Foreign Affairs Policy Board. Maher attended New York University in 2003 for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies and is certified in “leadership for racial equity” by the University of Virginia, according to her LinkedIn.
NPR was established in 1967 by Congress as a means of creating a nonprofit radio entity with complete control of its programming,to Middle Tennessee State University. Since then, the organization has faced criticism of being politically biased from both liberals and conservatives. The National Desk reached out to NPR for comment, but did not immediately receive a response. This story will be updated if a response is received.Jackson Walker on X at @_jlwalker_ for the latest trending national news. Have a news tip? Send it to jacwalker@sbgtv.com.
