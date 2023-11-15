Now You See Me 3's Reimagined Approach Could Risk Losing Original Appeal

While the Now You See Me franchise has been quiet, Now You See Me 3's update about a reimagined approach could risk losing the series' original appeal. Now You See Me premiered in 2013, starring Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Caine. For Now You See Me 2 in 2016, all the aforementioned cast members apart from Fisher returned.

Lionsgate has also teased the Now You See Me 3 director's 'reimagined' take and a filming timeline that begins in spring 2024. Now You See Me made around $351 million worldwide, and Now You See Me 2 brought in $334 million worldwide — both significantly surpassing their budgets (via Box Office Mojo). Despite their commercial success, Now You See Me 3 has been in development for years. In this time, the writer has changed from Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick) to Seth Grahame-Smith (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), and the director has changed from Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) to Ericson Core (Point Break)

