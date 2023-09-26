Now that writers can work again, here's when daytime and late-night talk shows will return

The first shows to walk at the start of the Writers Guild of America will be the first to return, as staffs will be cranking out gags as soon as next week. But navigating the road back to pre-strike normalcy won’t be simple.With actors still on strike and largely barred from promoting their film and TV projects, the most difficult task for producers may be booking talent to fill the guest slots.

Then again, there should be plenty of musicians, directors, authors and reality stars eager to fill the void.

Drew Barrymore at the Paramount Upfront in 2022. The talk show host tried to restart her program before the strike was resolved but received backlash.While the programs might suffer a shortage of marquee guests, they should have no trouble filling time with riffs from their hosts, whose monologues and commentary are a part of the cultural zeitgeist. Their need may border on addiction, as the three network hosts and HBO’s Oliver teamed up for a 12-episode Spotify podcast — called “Strike Force” — which afforded them opportunity to riff. (They gave revenue generated by the project to unemployed staff members affected by the strike).

“I think the pain for the hosts has been that when somebody does something extraordinarily stupid, they’re forced to bite their tongues and sit on it,” said Daniel Kellison, a former executive producer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Everyone’s going to be very eager to be back.”

The backlash to Barrymore and others during the WGA strike who tried to return to work before there was a resolution means all of the returning shows will have to be cautious that they respect the SAG-AFTRA members if they are not back to work soon.

On Sept. 10, the actor-turned-daytime host announced she would resume production of her syndicated talk show, which had been on a scheduled hiatus since the spring, even though it employs writers who are guild members. The news led to picket lines outside the show’s studio in Manhattan and triggered massive backlash on social media. After doubling down on the decision with a disastrous video she later deleted, Barrymore eventually backtracked, saying “The Drew Barrymore Show” would not return until the strike was resolved.

Spurred by a PR crisis, the decision became a watershed moment in the strike: Other talk shows that had planned to resume production without writers, including “Real Time With Bill Maher” and “The Talk,” also decided to wait until the strike was resolved. Within days, the guild and the AMPTP were back at the bargaining table, working out an agreement.