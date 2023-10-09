Now seen as barbaric, lobotomies won him a Nobel Prize in 1949

António Egas Moniz, who won the 1949 Nobel Prize in medicine for the invention of lobotomies, in his office in the Portuguese parliament in 1908. (Universal History Archive/Shutterstock)In the mid-1930s, when Portuguese neurologist António Egas Moniz pioneered a method for severing brain tissue to treat psychiatric disorders, he was seen as a visionary.

It did not. After the surgery, the 23-year-old could not walk or speak. It “erased years of emotional, physical, and intellectual development, leaving her completely incapable of taking care of herself,” Kate Clifford Larson wrote inKennedy’s experience was not unusual.

the 2023 Nobel Prizes have been announced over the past week, Moniz’s award stands as a symbol of the bumpy path progress can take, experts say, and sparks questions about whether history is best told through individual heroes. headtopics.com

medicine for treating a kind of psychosis with malaria, might be struck off with Moniz — and who knows who else. “This was not done in any malevolent way,” Lerner said of Moniz’s work. The procedure was for “people in very overcrowded, depressing institutions who had no chance of getting out,” and practitioners should “not think we are so different from doctors in the past who were so desperate to help their patients,” he said.

pathways, you might be able to treat symptoms such as paranoia and hallucinations. The procedure, Johnson stressed, was “a kind of brain damage” that involved separating the connection between the parts of the brain that control executive function and emotion.Afterward, patients described blunted feelings. headtopics.com

The procedure fell into disrepute in the mid-1950s, as stories spread about damage, people grew paranoid about brainwashing and drug therapies became more common. Freeman did not perform his last lobotomy until 1967. The patient died, and he was banned from operating again.

The winner of the Nobel memorial economics prize is set to be announced in SwedenThe Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences is set to be announced in Sweden.

