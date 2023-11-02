'Now and Then': New Beatles single set for release with AI help

The track will be unveiled at 1400 GMT by Apple Corps, Capitol and Universal Music Enterprises, with a music video debuting on Friday. "It's quite emotional and we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording," he said in a video on YouTube ahead of the release.
An attempt was made to do the same with"Now And Then" but the project was abandoned due to background noise on the demo. After the recording was processed using the new technology"there it was, John's voice, crystal clear", McCartney said.
Recording at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, they also added Starr's drum part alongside bass, piano, a slide guitar solo by McCartney -- inspired by Harrison -- and more backing vocals.
