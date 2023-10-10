Novo Nordisk stops Ozempic kidney trial after early signs of success

Pens for the diabetes drug Ozempic sit on a production line to be packaged at Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's site in Hillerod, Denmark, September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Little/File Photosaid on Tuesday it will stop a trial studying Ozempic to treat kidney failure in diabetes patients ahead of schedule because it was clear from an interim analysis that the treatment would succeed.

Novo said the trial would be halted almost a year early based on a recommendation from the independent data monitoring board overseeing the study. Independent monitors can recommend stopping a trial early if there is clear evidence that a drug was going to succeed or fail based on interim analyses.

Since the start of the year, Novo has been riding a wave of demand for its highly effective semaglutide-based diabetes and weight-loss drugs that transformed the drugmaker into a $315 billion powerhouse. headtopics.com

