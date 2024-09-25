Novo Nordisk CEO Defends High Ozempic, Wegovy Prices at Congressional Hearing

held a hearing on Tuesday to discuss popular drug maker Novo Nordisk lowering prices for blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy .

C. Michael White is a professor in the School of Pharmacy at the University of Connecticut. He said some"They're going to cost you a little over $1,000 a month," said White. "It is clear patients too often struggle to navigate the complex U.S. healthcare system," said Jorgensen.

Ozempic Wegovy Novo Nordisk Drug Prices Pharmacy Benefit Managers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Novo Nordisk CEO Defends Ozempic Price In Senate TestimonyTy Roush is a New York City-based breaking news reporter who frequently covers Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the automotive industry and sports money. He joined Forbes in 2022 and has covered Exxon acquiring Pioneer for nearly $60 billion, a mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs across the U.S.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

Bernie Sanders grills Novo Nordisk CEO on price of Ozempic, other weight-loss drugsSen. Bernie Sanders grilled Novo Nordisk's CEO Lars Jorgensen over the cost of the company's weight loss and diabetes medications, Ozempic and Wegovy.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Ozempic, Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk faces hearing over high cost of weight loss drugsBlockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy have sparked conversation and changed weight loss worldwide. In an exclusive interview, NBC News’ Megan Fitzgerald sits down with Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen who helmed it all, and presses him on the high price, drug shortages, and long-term effects.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Ahead of Novo Nordisk Hearing, 250 Clinicians Demand Affordable Access to Ozempic and WegovyNewswire Editor is a Common Dreams staff position.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk testifies before Senate committee on weight loss drug pricesNovo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension committee on Tuesday.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Sanders Calls BS on Novo Nordisk Excuses for Sky-High Prices of Ozempic, WegovyJake Johnson is a senior editor and staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »