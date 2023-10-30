November 2023 Korean Drama Releases: Vigilante, My Demon & More K-Dramas

As a new month is set to begin, a new line-up of K-dramas is set for fans to look forward to. Here is the list of the November 2023 Korean Drama Releases:Moon in the Day is an upcoming complicated rom-com Korean drama next month. Starring Kim Young-Dae and Pyo Ye-Jin, the series features the lead actors in dual roles. Young-Dae essays the roles of Silla Dynasty’s Do Ha and modern day’s Han Jun-Oh, while Ye-Jin plays the roles of previous life’s Ha Ni-Ta and present day’s Kang Young-Hwa.

It tells the story of Do Ha who possesses Jun-Oh’s body to seek revenge after 1,500 years. In his past life, his lover Ni-Ta betrayed and killed him. She is reborn as Young-Hwa but has no memory of her past life. The drama airs on Friday, November 1, 2023, at 9 p.m. KST on ENA. It will also be available on Viki and Netflix.series. The Strong Girl Bong-Soon actress plays the role of psychiatric ward nurse Jung Da-Eun.

The Korean drama comes with a social message about mental health. It will premiere on Sunday, November 3, 2023, on Netflix. The K-drama will also be available to stream on Viki.Vigilante K-drama is one of the highly anticipated K-dramas this year. Nam Joo-Hyuk’s drama follows the story of a young boy who is orphaned after a few thugs kill his mother. When the culprits are not properly punished, he decides to enroll in a police university. headtopics.com

The Korean drama will air on Sunday, November 8, 2023, on Disney+. It will be released while Joo-Hyuk is completing his military service.and Kim Yoo-Jung. Kang plays the demon Jung Gu-Won, while Yoo-Jung essays the role of heiress Do Do-Hee. His powers get swapped when she saves Gu-Won from drowning. To prevent his extinction, he must protect her, thus, they enter into a contract marriage.

Will the fake relationship ignite a real spark between the two? Find out on November 24, 2023, at 10 p.m. KST on SBS. New episodes of the drama series will be available on Fridays and Saturdays.A Bloody Lucky Day is a crime thriller that stars Lee Sung-Min as taxi driver Oh Taek, Yoo Yeon-Seok as Geum Hyeok-Soo, and Lee Jung-Eun as Hwang Soon-Kyu. The K-drama tells the story of Oh Taek agreeing to drive Hyeok-Soo to the port city of Mokpo for a million won ($1,000). headtopics.com

