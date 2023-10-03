Novavax Stock Jumps After FDA Approves Updated Covid Vaccine

Novavax stock shot higher after the Food and Drug Administration gave the go ahead to its updated vaccine for Covid-19, after competing vaccines from Pfizer – BioNTech and Moderna were approved last month.

The FDA amended the emergency use authorization to Novavax’s vaccine, which now responds to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant lineage XBB.1.5, the 2023-2024 formal. The FDA approved the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech updates on Sept. 11.

Novavax stock spiked higher on the news. Its shares were up 11% to $7.99 at 2:58 p.m. on Tuesday, while Moderna stock had fallen 0.8% to $102.54, Pfizer was little changed at $33.93, and BioNTech had dropped 3.7%.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Nvidia stock jumps as Goldman adds chipmaker to ‘Conviction buy’ listGoldman, which boosted its price target on Nvidia to $605 per share in August, added the AI market leader to its flagship list of stock recommendations Monday.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Jumps 11% Following U2’s Debut Concert at Vegas VenueThe band’s christening of the showstopping $2.3 billion space on Friday (Sept. 29) got investors’ attention.

Nevada Copper stock jumps as it resumes ore processing at Pumpkin HollowBy mid-October, the throughput is planned to be increased steadily towards a goal of achieving steady state operations of 4,500-5,000 tpd by the end of 2023.

Fantasy Football Stock Up, Stock DownWith a quarter of the NFL season in the books, here’s a look at some of the biggest fantasy winners ... and a few disappointments.

| Adyen N.V. Stock Quote (Netherlands: Euronext Amsterdam)ADYEN | Complete Adyen N.V. stock news by MarketWatch. View real-time stock prices and stock quotes for a full financial overview.

US FDA authorizes Novavax's updated COVID shot By ReutersUS FDA authorizes Novavax's updated COVID shot