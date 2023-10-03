Novavax Stock Jumps After FDA Approves Updated Covid Vaccine

10/3/2023 10:12 PM

Shares were up more than 10% on the news, which came more than three weeks after vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

Source

MarketWatch

Novavax stock shot higher after the Food and Drug Administration gave the go ahead to its updated vaccine for Covid-19, after competing vaccines from Pfizer – BioNTech and Moderna were approved last month.

The FDA amended the emergency use authorization to Novavax’s vaccine, which now responds to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant lineage XBB.1.5, the 2023-2024 formal. The FDA approved the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech updates on Sept. 11.

Novavax stock spiked higher on the news. Its shares were up 11% to $7.99 at 2:58 p.m. on Tuesday, while Moderna stock had fallen 0.8% to $102.54, Pfizer was little changed at $33.93, and BioNTech had dropped 3.7%.

Read more:
MarketWatch »

Nvidia stock jumps as Goldman adds chipmaker to ‘Conviction buy’ listGoldman, which boosted its price target on Nvidia to $605 per share in August, added the AI market leader to its flagship list of stock recommendations Monday.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Jumps 11% Following U2’s Debut Concert at Vegas VenueThe band’s christening of the showstopping $2.3 billion space on Friday (Sept. 29) got investors’ attention.

Nevada Copper stock jumps as it resumes ore processing at Pumpkin HollowBy mid-October, the throughput is planned to be increased steadily towards a goal of achieving steady state operations of 4,500-5,000 tpd by the end of 2023.

Fantasy Football Stock Up, Stock DownWith a quarter of the NFL season in the books, here’s a look at some of the biggest fantasy winners ... and a few disappointments.

| Adyen N.V. Stock Quote (Netherlands: Euronext Amsterdam)ADYEN | Complete Adyen N.V. stock news by MarketWatch. View real-time stock prices and stock quotes for a full financial overview.

US FDA authorizes Novavax's updated COVID shot By ReutersUS FDA authorizes Novavax's updated COVID shot

HEAD TOPICS