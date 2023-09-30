Notre Dame legend weighs in on Ohio State following Lou Holtz's comments: 'You've got to give them a nod'

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis spoke with Fox News Digital this week about Notre Dame's Week 4 matchup against storied rival Ohio State. with his initial comments, Holtz doubled down on his belief Notre Dame"was a better football team" even after it lost 17-14 in the final seconds of the game.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Cayden Saunders (26) runs with the football against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Sept. 23, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

(Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)Notre Dame legend Jerome Bettis weighed in on the debate during an interview with Fox News Digital this week. EX-NOTRE DAME COACH LOU HOLTZ DOUBLES DOWN ON OHIO STATE CRITIQUE, SAYS BUCKEYES ARE 'GOOD' BUT NOT GREAT

While he seemingly agreed with his former coach about Notre Dame’s level of physicality, Bettis credited the Buckeyes for being"the better football team" because of their ability to pull off a win under pressure. headtopics.com

"Watching the game, Notre Dame definitely was the physical team at the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense. Yes. But I will say this: Ohio State was definitely physical as well," Bettis, who attended the game, recalled.

