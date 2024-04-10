Nothing Phone 2 on Sale for the First Time

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. The Nothing Phone 2 is on sale for the first time since its launch. The offbeat mainstream smartphone alternative is $74 off its usual price. The deal includes the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it’s ready for activation on T-Mobile or AT&T .
The Nothing Phone 2 has an unusual design, with a transparent back revealing an eye-pleasing arrangement of its internal hardware. The aesthetic is a throwback to tech from the late 1990s and early 2000s, like Nokia's transparent phones. The back of the phone uses LED strips to show customizable lights and patterns for your notifications. It’s a charming package that stands out in a sea of smartphone sameness. The Nothing Phone 2 also features a clean and minimalistic design with its Stock Android and Monochrome UI in its software. Nothing isn’t marketing its phone based on record-breaking specs, but the startup still made a phone that “never felt slow” while being “well-equipped with handy features like reverse wireless charging.” However, note that the phone is only compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks in the US — not Verizon, Sprint, Cricket or other CDMA-based carriers. Nothing only brought its handsets to the US market earlier this year, so it’s still a relatively new player in the smartphone industry
Nothing Phone 2 Smartphone Sale Launch Design Transparent LED Lights Notifications T-Mobile AT&T
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »
Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »
Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »
Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »