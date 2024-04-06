Nostalgic PS1 Game Returning as Free PS Plus Game on PS4 and PS5

PlayStation has accidentally revealed a nostalgic PS1 game is returning in the near future as a free PS Plus game alongside a standard release on PS4 and PS5 . The PS1 game in question is an exclusive and hails from 1998.
If you were around back in 1998 and gaming on PS1, you will know fans of the first Sony console had a plethora of new games to choose from, including: Metal Gear Solid, Gran Turismo, Crash Bandicoot Warped, Tekken 3, Resident Evil 2, Einhander, Xenogears, Dead or Alive, Parasite Eve, Final Fantasy Tactics, Tenchu, Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus, Spyro the Dragon, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Gex: Enter the Gecko, NFL Blitz, FIFA 99, R4: Ridge Racer Type 4, Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit, and many more. Hardcore PlayStation fans will also remember MediEvil released on PS1 in 1998. In 2005, the game got remade for the PSP under the name MediEvil: Resurrection. And then again in 2019 it got remade for the PS4 under the name MediEvi
