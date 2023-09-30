Norwegian family searching for lost earring finds Viking-era artifacts

Experts believe the artifacts were used during the ninth-century burial of a woman.

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskExpandA family looking for a lost gold earring found Viking artifacts that experts believe date to the ninth century.

( Cultural Heritage of Vestfold and Telemark County Council)Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskA Norwegian family using a metal detector to find a lost

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Crossing glaciers and fjords: Norwegian reindeer migrate for winterA herd of reindeer with white, brown or gray coats climb mountains and swim between glaciers on their great migration to their winter pasture in Norway's far north.

18 Things Food Safety Experts Would Never Do in Their Own KitchensDarin Detwiler and Marion Nestle from Netflix's 'Poisoned' share food safety tips they practice in their own homes.

Azerbaijan will soon allow UN experts to visit Karabakh: BakuThe announcement comes as Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev vows to protect the rights of Karabakh's Armenians.

How to Get Rid of Dark Spots on Your Face, According to ExpertsDermatologists spill all the secrets to getting rid of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation and melasma

Panel of education experts break down school choice in TexasCorey DeAngelis, Staci Childs, Esq., Mandy Drogin and Jaime Puente each have a unique perspective on how school choice options would impact Texans.