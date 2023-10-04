Norwegian author Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature

A view of the sign for the Swedish Academy, where the Nobel Prize in literature will be announced, in Stockholm, Sweden, October 5, 2023. REUTERS/ Tom Little/ File PhotoSTOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian author and dramatist Jon Fosse won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable," the award-giving body said on Thursday.

The academy said that Fosse, born in 1959 in Haugesund on Norway's west coast, had produced works spanning a variety of genres including plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children's books and translations. He is one of the world's most performed playwrights, it said.

Fosse's European breakthrough as a dramatist came with Claude Régy's 1999 Paris production of his 1996 play "Nokon kjem til å komme" ("Someone Is Going to Come"). Fosse, 64, who writes in the least common of the two official versions of Norwegian, said he regarded the award as a recognition of this language and the movement promoting it, and that he ultimately owed the prize to the language itself. headtopics.com

According to his publisher, Fosse's work has been translated into more than 40 languages, and there have been more than 1,000 different productions of his plays.

