Norway to Increase Defense Spending by $56 Billion

The Norwegian center-left government plans to increase defense spending by $56 billion over the next 12 years. They aim to buy new frigates, submarines, and a long-range air defense system, as well as expand the army.

The increase in spending is expected to create jobs and investments in Norway.

