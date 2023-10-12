Norway activists press on with their protest against wind farm on land used by herders

Activists wearing traditional Sami costumes demonstrate inside the central hall of Storting, the Norwegian parliament, in Oslo, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

At the center of the dispute are the 151 turbines of Europe’s largest onshore wind farm, which is located in central Norway’s Fosen district, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) north of the capital of Oslo. The activists say a transition to green energy shouldn’t come at the expense of the rights of Indigenous people.

On Thursday, the activists sat down on the ground outside the building in Oslo of Statkraft, a state-owned company that operates 80 of the wind turbines at Fosen. headtopics.com

On Wednesday, Thunberg was fined 2,250 kroner ($206) by a Swedish court once again for disobeying police during an environmental protest in July. Thunberg, 20, has admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defense due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.

In June, activists protested outside Gahr Støre’s office. They occupied the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for four days in

Dozens of activists in Norway are blocking the entrance to one of the main operators of a wind farm they say hinders the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer

Norway activists renew protest against wind farm on land used by herdersDozen of activists are protesting at Norway’s parliament to express frustration over the Norwegian government’s failure to shut down a wind farm they say endangers the way of life of Sami reindeer herders. The focus of Wednesday's demonstration was the 151 turbines of Europe’s largest onshore wind farm, which is located about 280 miles north of Oslo. The activists say a transition to green energy shouldn’t come at the expense of the rights of Indigenous people. They have demonstrated repeatedly