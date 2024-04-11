Northwestern Football to Create Temporary Field on Evanston Campus

Northwestern football has announced that it will create a temporary football field on its Evanston campus at the Lanny and Sharon Martin athletics facility near Lake Michigan . The Wildcats will play on this field in the 2024 and 2025 football seasons, while NU soccer and lacrosse will also use the field.

The decision comes after exploring options at various venues. Northwestern President Michael Schill expressed his excitement for the community and the benefits of hosting games on campus.

