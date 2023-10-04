Northside ISD hosts community event to discuss dangers of fentanyl, vaping

Parents and their children listened as a DEA agent and a representative from the U.S. Attorney’s Office spoke about the dangers of fentanyl. The synthetic opioid kills about five Texans every day, according to the state’s health department.

KSAT spoke with Northside ISD parent Crystal Rivas, whose son is a student. She wants to know what to look out for because things are so different from when she was a kid. “We didn’t have phones. We couldn’t do all of that. I’m glad my son still doesn’t have a phone. I’m proud of it. But he can still use Google Chat on his Chromebook, so if he wants to find a way to get it, he will,” said Rivas.

NISD leaders hope the meeting inspires parents to get help from the district if they think their child is in trouble.Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

Police searching for suspects who assaulted officer while trespassing at Northside ISD's Aquatic CenterSAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly trespassed on the Northside ISD’s Aquatic Center and assaulted an officer.RELATED |The incide

Dothan Wolves flag football shuts out Northside Methodist AcademyDothan flag football player Sevyn Walker might have a new nickname following Monday’s game against Northside Methodist Academy – The Disruptor.

SAPD releases photos of persons of interest after NISD officer hit by vehicle at natatoriumSan Antonio police have released images of persons of interest believed to be involved in an aggravated assault against a Northside ISD police officer.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD school bus accident leaves one dead, students safeAn investigation is underway into a fatal crash involving a Cypress-Fairbanks ISD school bus in northwest Harris County.

Northwest ISD assistant principal arrested for child sex abuseEaton High School Assistant Principal Moses Brown was arrested Monday night for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Missing Dallas ISD educator last seen in Seagoville, police sayPolice say Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga was seen on surveillance footage last Wednesday. Her car was found the next day.