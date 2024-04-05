Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to Increase Natural Gas Bills

Northern Indiana Public Service Co. customers will see their natural gas bills go up again this summer, but not by as much as the utility wanted. The utility and groups opposed to the rate increase agreed recently that NIPSCO should get about 75% of its original request NIPSCO had asked the state’s utility regulators for a 10.6% increase in its gas rates in October 2023.That request came less than a year after NIPSCO’s previous increase in natural gas rates.

In January this year, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission conducted a public hearing in Hammond on the rate proposal. Also in January, the state’s Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), which represents consumers, proposed that NIPSCO get an $8

Northern Indiana Public Service Co. Natural Gas Bills Rate Increase Utility Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



chicagotribune / 🏆 8. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

12-year-old boy, 2 teens injured in shooting in northern IndianaThe incident happened on Tindall Street, near Keystone and Troy Avenues around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Will you be able to see the northern lights from Indiana tonight?The colorful sky could be seen as far as northern California.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Indiana State blasts Northern Iowa 94-72 in MVC semifinalLed by Robbie Avila's 21 points and Ryan Conwell's double-double, the Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers 94-72 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Conwell had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Sycamores, who will play either Drake or Bradley in the championship game.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Northern Indiana man charged after rear-ending and injuring ISP trooper in hit-and-run22-year-old Jaymion Beecher was found shot outside a laundromat at 38th and Mitthoefer. Police say that may not be where he was shot at.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Miranda Lambert, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj submit letter to AI developers to honor artists' rightsThese images from Indiana State Police show damage in Vanderburgh County in southern Indiana.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Public schools in Indiana preparing to implement cellphone policiesMeredith Hackler joined WRTV as a Multi-Media Journalist and Reporter in February of 2022.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »