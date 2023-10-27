‘Northbrook’s been a great place to work and serve’ Northbrook fire chief retires with accolades

Since 1922, Fire Prevention Week (FPW) has been observed in October, so maybe the timing was right on Oct. 24 to swear in a new Northbrook firefighter while sending off Northbrook’s retired fire chief with a commemorative resolution and applause. At a Tuesday evening Northbrook Village Board of Trustees meeting, Andrew Carlson, former fire chief, was acknowledged by trustees for 24 years of service. Last Oct. 10, during FPW (which began on Oct.

24) highlights global efforts for a polio-free world and honors people on the front lines to eradicate polio worldwide. Through the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), the CDC works with partners to eradicate polio, also according to the CDC. Former Northbrook Village President Sandy Frum, the name behind the Sandra “Sandy” Frum Board Room, appeared at the podium to speak on behalf of the Rotary Club of Northbrook as its club president.

Read more:

chicagotribune »

Daily girls soccer stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 24-Wednesday, Oct. 25Take a full look at Tuesday's and Wednesday's leaders in goals, assists and saves. Read more ⮕

How Hamas broke through Israel’s border defenses during Oct. 7 attackHamas systematically disabled key communications and warning systems on Oct. 7, allowing gunmen to overwhelm Israeli military bases and kill soldiers in their bunks. Read more ⮕

City seeking input: Weigh in on 5th/6th Street Pedestrian Safety & Walkability projectUpcoming meetings on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 28 Read more ⮕

Northbrook native fighting with IDF in northern IsraelA Northbrook native is currently fighting in the Israel Defense Forces at the country’s northern border. Read more ⮕

Trump storms out of courtroom after judge calls him to the stand, fines him $10K for violating gag orderTrump says 'we will win' during break in civil fraud trial proceedings Oct. 25, 2023 Read more ⮕

Boys soccer: LIVE state tournament updates, links, results for Wednesday, Oct. 25A look at the opening day of the NJSIAA Tournament Read more ⮕