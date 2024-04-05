Northbrook Park District Seeks Hall of Fame Nominations

The Northbrook Park District is soliciting Hall of Fame nominations through April 12. Pictured are 2023’s Hall of Fame inductees, from left, athletes Brian Hansen, J.T. Compher, and Jesse Compher, and volunteers Gus Locallo and Stuart Spiegel. (Also inducted was athlete Lana Gehring, not pictured). ( Northbrook Park District )The Northbrook Park District is looking for nominations for athletes and volunteers who might deserve a spot in its Hall of Fame.
According to a news release, more than 60 athletes and volunteers have been inducted since 1978 into the Park District’s Hall of Fame, which consists of the Sports Hall of Fame and the Volunteer Hall of Fame. The most recent inductees into the Sports Hall of Fame were professional hockey player J.T. Compher, Olympic speed skaters Brian Hansen and Lana Gehring, and Olympic hockey player Jesse Compher, the release said. Volunteer baseball coaches Gus Locallo and Stuart Spiegel were inducted into the park district’s Volunteer Hall of Fam
Northbrook Park District Hall Of Fame Nominations Athletes Volunteers Sports Hall Of Fame Volunteer Hall Of Fame
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »
Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »
Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »