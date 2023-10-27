North Texas man pleads guilty to assaulting officer, other charges in Jan. 6 riot

Jason Farris, 45, of Arlington, (circled in yellow) admitted to assaulting, resisting and interfering with law enforcement officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents.in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release.

Jason Farris, 45, of Arlington, admitted to assaulting, resisting and interfering with law enforcement officers. He also admitted to the use of force and that the assault involved physical contact with the victim or intent to commit another felony, according to the release.Farris traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents. Following the rally, he marched with other protesters to the Capitol building.

“U.S. Capitol and Metropolitan Police officers lawfully attempted to maintain a police line to prevent the mob from advancing further into the restricted area of the Capitol,” the release said. Farris proceeded toward a line of officers who were using metal bicycle racks as a barricade to prevent rioters from advancing and he stood in front of officers, insulting them with a slur, and hit an officer’s baton, according to the release. headtopics.com

In the mob’s attempt to pull the bicycle rack away from the line of police, Farris approached an officer from behind and shoved him with both hands, knocking him to the ground and forcing the officer to let go of the rack.

Other rioters carried the rack into a crowd and the incident was captured on video, according to the release. Farris proceeded with other members of the mob to the Upper West Terrace of the Capitol building, where he climbed onto a window-washing platform, which ascended to the side of the building. He then used a flagpole to hit a window of the Capitol building several times, the release said. headtopics.com

