But as the month draws to a close, a North Texas police detective who launched a national database called ‘Solve the Case’ urges continued community vigilance for unresolved investigations across the nation and here at home.“These cases not being important just one month or one day, these cases are important every day,” said Det. Aaron Benzick. “We’d like to challenge different groups for a call to action on some of these cold cases that maybe aren’t being talked about.

“It’s just frustrating that families like mine have to wake up every single day and wonder if today is going to be the day they get some closure and some kind of sense of peace,” she said through tears.“It organizes the points of interest it creates a timeline and just lets you visualize the different facts of the public information on a case,” said Benzick.

DFW Airport Police found her phone, whose battery had died, at the airport, according to information released at the time.

Unsolved Cases Cold Cases Community Vigilance Police Investigation North Texas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Texas Detective Urges Continued Vigilance For Unsolved Cases As Month EndsAs September draws to a close, a North Texas police detective who launched a national database called ‘Solve the Case’ urges continued community vigilance for unresolved investigations across the nation and here at home. The detective highlights the importance of these cases every day and challenges different groups to take action on some cold cases that may not be receiving enough attention.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

North Texas Detective Urges Continued Vigilance For Unsolved CasesAs National Cold Case Awareness Month comes to a close, a North Texas police detective who launched a national database called ‘Solve the Case’ urges continued community vigilance for unresolved investigations across the nation and here at home. Detective Aaron Benzick emphasizes that these cases remain important every day and calls on different groups to take action on cold cases that may not be receiving enough attention.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Texas Police Detective Urges Continued Vigilance on Unsolved CasesAs September comes to a close, a North Texas police detective who launched a national database called ‘Solve the Case’ urges continued community vigilance for unresolved investigations across the nation and here at home. The detective emphasizes the importance of these cases every day, highlighting the need for action on cold cases that may not be receiving enough attention.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Texas AMBER Alert: Missing North Texas teen believed to be in Austin area, police sayAuthorities are looking for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Princeton, Texas. As of Saturday night, police say she is believed to be in the Austin area.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Venezuelan gang ‘Tren de Aragua' active along Texas-Mexico border, North TexasThe Venezuelan gang known as TdA was a topic of discussion during a state border security meeting. The gang is active in Texas as far north as Dallas.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Alabama vs. Wisconsin, Texas Tech vs. North Texas picks: College football oddsHere’s how I see the Week 3 board in college football.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »