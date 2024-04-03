North Texas Adds 76,000 Workers and 40,000 Jobs in One Year

The North Texas area added more than 76,000 workers to the labor force in the last year and 40,000 jobs. Workers with Avatars Landscaping work as construction continues on the Wan Bridge’s Oak Pointe community on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Red Oak.Dallas-Fort Worth added more than 76,000 workers to its labor force from February 2023 to February 2024 and about 40,000 jobs, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics figures.

Across the North Texas area, more than 183,000 people are unemployed, up 9,000 from 2023. It led to a 0.2% increase in Dallas-Fort Worth’s unemployment rate at 4.2% in February.Throughout Texas, the civilian labor force grew by 284,000 from February 2023 to February 2024 and the percent of the labor force unemployed remained at 4.4%. The national unemployment rate ticked upward to 4.2%.In the Austin-Round Rock area, the unemployment rate grew from 3.5% to

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas bluebonnets already blooming in North TexasA combination of rain and warmer temperatures means some bluebonnets are already starting to bloom in parts of North Texas.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Texas appeals court overturns North Texas woman's voter fraud convictionCrystal Mason received a 5-year sentence for using a provisional ballot while she was on supervised release from a federal tax conviction.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Texas adds more monthly jobs in February than it has in over a yearTexas adds more monthly jobs in February than it has in over a year; San Antonio-New Braunfels hits 2.6% in job growth rate

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Texas employers add nearly 50,000 jobs in robust February hiringThe state employment report comes two weeks after the most recent national data showing America’s employers delivered a healthy month of hiring in February,...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Beware Texas cities, the Texas Legislature is coming for youState lawmakers want more control over cities

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas Land Commissioner: Biden’s Energy Export Ban Stealing Money from Texas SchoolchildrenSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »