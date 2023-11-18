North Texan's Social Media Account Hacked, Used to Scam People

After a hacker took over her social media, a North Texan said she watched, helplessly, as a stranger used her good name to take money from people. She said she couldn’t get help from the social media platform. Read on for more of her story. You’ll also hear from experts about key steps you can take to protect your social media identity.When we met up with Judy Miller of Fort Worth last week, she was at the end of her rope.

She said she’s received constant calls and messages after someone hacked into Miller’s Facebook page – posting that Miller is moving and selling her things. “Washers, dryers, big-ticket items,” said Miller of the post. “Their story to them is these items are going fast.” Lesley Elam of Arlington said she responded to the post, “A dear friend of mine knew that I was looking for a refrigerator. She happened to get a Facebook post from a friend of hers, Judy Miller, and she sent it to me.” Elam shared screenshots of Facebook message





🏆 246. NBCDFW » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dozens of states sue Meta alleging social media 'profoundly altered' mental, social realties of American youthAt least 32 states sued Meta, arguing platforms like Facebook and Instagram harnessed 'unprecedented technologies' to 'ultimately ensnare youth and teens.'

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 246. / 28,125 Read more »

Dozens of states sue Meta over social media 'profoundly altered' mental, social realities of American youthAt least 32 states sued Meta, arguing platforms like Facebook and Instagram harnessed 'unprecedented technologies' to 'ultimately ensnare youth and teens.'

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 246. / 28,125 Read more »

Web3 social media to disrupt a $100B market: Pop Social joins Cointelegraph AcceleratorWeb3 social media dApp Pop Social becomes the newest member of the Cointelegraph Accelerator program

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 246. / 28,125 Read more »

Contrary to social media claims, the media covered this historic moment (when it happened in 2018)An Oct. 22 Facebook post suggests that the media has ignored a recent historic moment: North and South Korea’s leaders m

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 246. / 28,125 Read more »

North Texan pleads guilty to assaulting police during Capitol riotAn Arlington man pleaded guilty to a felony charge from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington D.C.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 246. / 28,125 Read more »

Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens - October 22, 2023Best of AFC North, NFC North meet in M&T Bank Stadium as Ravens welcome Lions

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 246. / 28,125 Read more »