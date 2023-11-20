North Ridge's New Logan Show Home in Rosewood Attracts Families

North Ridge Development Corporation's new Logan show home in Rosewood is proving popular with families for its convenient location near schools and parks. The three-bedroom two-storey layout offers functional living space in a bright and airy atmosphere. The stylish and functional kitchen is the heart of this family-friendly show home.





TheStarPhoenix » / 🏆 204. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deadpool 3: Shawn Levy Confirms 'Logan Is Canon, We Love Logan'Deadpool 3 is certainly going to be something, and that is probably being rather generous about the entire thing. It looks like it'll be the Deadpool version of Multiverse of Madness, and it really depends on whether or not you think that sounds like a good idea or not.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 16. / 69,16 Read more »

Section of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway closed after visitors interacted with bearsA stretch of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway is closed after multiple reports of visitors feeding and attempting to hold a young bear, the National Park Service said.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Scotch Plains-Fanwood knocks off Ridge to advance to North 2, Group 4 finalFifth-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood is back in the final for the first time since 2019

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 230. / 28,125 Read more »

Football: Shabazz runs past Glen Ridge in North 2, Group 1 semifinalsShabazz scored 58 points for the second time this season.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 230. / 28,125 Read more »

Football: Glen Ridge pulls off big upset over Waldwick in North 2, Group 1Glen Ridge, a seven seed, defeated second-seeded Waldwick.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 230. / 28,125 Read more »

Football: Weequahic cruises past Wood-Ridge in North 2, Group 1 first roundWeequahic shut out Wood-Ridge in its first postseason game this season.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 230. / 28,125 Read more »