North Korea vows strong response to Pentagon report that calls it a 'persistent' threat

Such U.S. descriptions of North Korea and the North’s angry response aren’t unusual. But the latest exchange comes as concerns grow that North Korea is pushing for a weapons transfer deal with Russia in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korea’s nuclear program has taken on new urgency since it enacted a law last year that authorizes preemptive use of nuclear weapons. Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has conducted more than 100 missile tests, many of them involving nuclear-capable weapons potentially able to target the U.S. and South Korea.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry warned in a statement Wednesday that any attempt by North Korea to use nuclear weapons would result in the end of the Kim government. It said North Korea’s inclusion of the nuclear law in its constitution will further deepen its international isolation and the suffering of its people. headtopics.com

The report also said North Korea maintains up to several thousand metric tons of chemical warfare agents and the capability to produce nerve, blister and choking agents. It said North Korea’s potential chemical deployment methods include artillery, ballistic missiles and unconventional forces.

North Korea’s Defense Ministry said in the statement that the term “persistent threat” is more suitable for the U.S., citing its intensifying military drills with South Korea and the deployment of the nuclear-armed submarine that it said carried weapons “large enough to totally destroy one state.

