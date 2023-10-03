North Korea slams Pentagon WMD threat report, vows 'most overwhelming' response

Wednesday that its military will deliver"the most overwhelming and sustained response strategy" to the U.S. after the Pentagon last week issued a report on weapons of mass destruction that called the country a"persistent" threat.

North Korean state media quoted a defense ministry spokesman as saying Wednesday that"the U.S. has just revealed its dangerous intention for aggression to seriously violate the sovereignty and security of the DPRK and other independent sovereign states by threatening them with WMDs, and realize its wild ambition for seizing global military hegemony.

The spokesman added that Kim Jong Un’s military"will counter the U.S. imperialist aggressors' military strategy and provocations with the most overwhelming and sustained response strategy," according to a translation by the website KCNA Watch.

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill at the Sunan international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on March 16, 2023.North Korea’s nuclear program has taken on new urgency since it enacted a law last year that authorizes preemptive use of nuclear weapons, which is referenced in the Pentagon report. headtopics.com

"The DPRK is developing and fielding mobile short-, intermediate-, and intercontinental-range nuclear capabilities that place the U.S. homeland and regional Allies and partners at risk," the Pentagon report said. "The DPRK’s longstanding chemical and biological weapons capabilities remain a threat, as the DPRK may use such weapons during a conflict," it added.

Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has conducted more than 100 missile tests, many of them involving nuclear-capable weapons potentially able to target the U.S. and South Korea.

