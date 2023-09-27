North Korea says it will expel the US soldier who crossed into the country in July

North Korea says it has decided to expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed inter-Korean border in July

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that North Korean authorities have finished their questioning of Pvt. Travis King. It said that he confessed to illegally entering the North because he harbored “ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” within the U.S. Army.

The agency did not say when authorities plans to expel King.King bolted into the North in July while on a tour of the southern side of an inter-Korean truce village.

Read more:

sdut »

North Korea says it will 'expel' Travis King, U.S. soldier who ran across border in JulyNorth Korean state media say U.S. soldier Travis King, who ran across the border in July, will be expelled from the country.

North Korea says it will expel the US soldier who crossed into the country in JulyNorth Korea says it has decided to expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed inter-Korean border in July.

South Korea's Yoon calls for a strong military amid deepening North Korean-Russian tiesSouth Korea’s president has urged his troops to build an “unwavering military spirt” and train harder, as he used an Armed Forces Day speech to vow an immediate retaliation against any potential provocation by North Korea.

South Korea's Yoon calls for a strong military amid deepening North Korean-Russian tiesSouth Korea’s president has urged his troops to build an “unwavering military spirt” and train harder, as he used an Armed Forces Day speech to vow an immediate retaliation against any potential provocation by North Korea

South Korea's Yoon calls for a strong military amid deepening North Korean-Russian tiesSouth Korea’s president has urged his troops to build an “unwavering military spirt” and train harder, as he used an Armed Forces Day speech to vow an immediate retaliation against any potential provocation by North Korea.

South Korea's Yoon calls for a strong military amid deepening North Korean-Russian tiesSouth Korea’s president has urged his troops to build an “unwavering military spirt” and train harder, as he used an Armed Forces Day speech to vow an immediate retaliation against any potential provocation by North Korea.